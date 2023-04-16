Adamawa Guber: Atiku Alleges Plot To Undermine Democracy, Provoke Violence





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has described the events trailing Adamawa State supplementary governorship election as a game plan to upturn the democratic wishes of the people of the state.

Atiku, through a press release signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said that the initial decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State to declare the APC candidate, Senator Aisha Binani, as the winner of the election, was a case study to the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general.

“Here in Adamawa, we are witnesses to a novel practice in election management where a Resident Electoral Commissioner announced the loser of an election as a winner

“It is not in doubt that INEC has approached the Adamawa State election with a preset agenda of declaring the APC at all cost.

“It is, therefore, on this note that we wish to call the attention of the world to the scheme being perpetrated by INEC to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper