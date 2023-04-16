Adamawa Guber: INEC Condemns Attack On National Commissioner Mistaken For REC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned in strong terms the stripping of its National Commissioner naked aftermath of the illegal declaration of a winner in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) on Sunday.

A viral video shows that INEC national commissioner (name withheld) was stripped by unknown persons in Adamawa State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the victim was apparently mistaken for the REC, Ari Hudu.

Meanwhile, reacting to the sad development, the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye, said the Commission will not allow that to stand.

According to him, “A National Commissioner cannot be treated as a common criminal, a former vice chancellor of Usman Danfodio University was stripped naked and dragged, this Commission will not allow that to stand.”

In the viral video, the attackers communicated in Hausa language and rarely spoke…





Source: Leadership Newspaper