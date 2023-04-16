Delivered And Destined To Change The World





ROMANS 12:1-2; GALATIANS 1:3-4 Romans 12:1-2

They might say, who are you? What are you? What have you done? The fellow might say is that all you can do and you get offended that he didn’t praise or appreciate you. You missed the point! Is that all you are created for, is that all you can do and achieve? whereas, you were expecting praise. When someone comes into your life like that, and he asks that 100 million Naira question, “Is that all?”, you must begin to think deeply.

Someone came and asked me about my name and I told him. He asked if I knew the meaning of the name, I said No, and he told me the meaning, and that refocused my life. A simple question – is that all? And your life is refocused today. And you expect from today high achievement by the grace of God.

THE GOAL OF CHANGING OUR IMMEDIATE WORLD

(Matthew 5:13-16; 2 Chronicles 26:3-5; Zechariah 8:21-23;

2 Thessalonians 1:7-10)

No one can play football purposefully except there is a goalpost. It is goals…





Source: Leadership Newspaper