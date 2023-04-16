Farmers, Traders Decry Hardship, Seek Government Support In Katsina





As soaring food prices, growing hunger and economic hardship continue to dominate the spurs of the food crisis in Nigeria, farmers in Katsina State have intensified calls on government to support their businesses with funds and modern facilities to boost the nation’s economy.

Fact checks have shown that rising demand from major economies, climate and weather-related exhibitions, high oil prices, poor policies and unemployment among several other factors, have aided the economic meltdown in the state and a lot of communities and now more vulnerable.

It is against this background that tomatoes farmers in Chinko Market, Danja local government area of Katsina state have expressed concern on the challenges facing their businesses, they said they are yet to receive any interventions from either the government or well-meaning individuals to boost the agribusiness despite the situation they are forced on.

The people who resorted to self-help for decades to survive on their own, feed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper