JUST-IN: 1 Killed, 60 Houses Burnt In Bauchi Communal Clash 





At least one person has been killed in renewed communal conflict in Sang, a community in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.

Our Correspondent reports that skirmishes broke out in the community following installation of village head leading to the destruction of over 60 residential buildings and three motorcycles burnt.

Confirming the incident to reporters in Bauchi on Sunday, Police spokesperson in the State, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said a faction of irate youths in the community had vehemently opposed the installation of the new village head.

“On 15/04/2023 at about 1900hrs, the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in the Bogoro area of the State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of Sang.

“Some irate youth with different functions protested against the coronation.

“Consequently, this resulted in an attack on innocent…





Source: Leadership Newspaper