JUST-IN: Bandits Kill 30, Raze Houses In Southern Kaduna





Again, no fewer than 30 persons have been killed and several houses razed down in a fresh attack by bandits on Runji Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack which occurred at about 10pm on Saturday night is coming barely three days after bandits killed eight people at the Atak’Njei community also in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered from sources in the affected area that local guards keeping vigil were able to engage the invaders but it took the swift intervention of military operatives to repel the attacks.

The locals commended the swift response of the military without which they said the attackers would have wiped out the whole community.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attack which led to the death of several persons.

Aruwan said, “the military has informed the Kaduna…





Source: Leadership Newspaper