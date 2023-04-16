JUST-IN: Melaye Beats Wada, Awoniyi, Ilona, Others To Pick Kogi PDP Guber Ticket 





A two-time member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi State.

Melaye scored the highest votes in the indirect primary election that was held on Sunday in Lokoja, the State capital.

The election, which had a former governor of Kaduna State and one-time PDP national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, as the Returning Officer, had delegates from the 21 local government areas of Kogi State in attendance as well as top officials of the party, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies.

While declaring the results of the indirect primary election, the electoral officer, Barr. Lauretu Ogwuche, confirmed that Dino Melaye scored a total of 313 votes to defeat eight other governorship aspirants of the party.

The runner-up, Mr. Ilonah Idoko Kingsley, distantly trailed behind Melaye with 124 votes.





Source: Leadership Newspaper