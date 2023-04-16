NASS Leadership: Northern APC Groups Demands Sack Of National Vice Chair





A coalition of support groups of the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the North West geo-political zone, Indigenous Group of APC has called for the sack of the national vice chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Reason for Lukman’s removal, it said, is his incessant opposition to the zone’s interest, particularly on the issue of the senate presidency, which it said had become embarrassing and should be condemned by all.

Lukman had recently asked senators from the northern part of the country angling for the Senate presidency to step aside for their southern counterparts, saying it was unconstitutional for Muslims to aspire for the position.

But in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the northern APC members said it became expedient to re-echo earlier calls by other patriotic groups from the zone that the national vice chairman must go for working against the interest of his North West zone in favour of the South South…





Source: Leadership Newspaper