Again, Adamawa Governorship Defies Electoral Solution, INEC Suspends Process





For a second time, the political intrigues and confusion trailing the governorship race in Adamawa State has defied the electoral process regarded as one of the most essential ingredients of democracy.

The governorship poll which was declared inconclusive last month has remained a challenge to democratic transition, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday suspended the collation of results from the supplementary governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Specifically, the electoral body declared the result of the poll null and void on grounds that the pronouncement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru (Binani), as winner of the election by the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ari Hudu, when the process had not been concluded was an usurpation of powers of the Returning Officer.

At about 9am yesterday, Hudu threw a spanner in the works of the state’s supplementary governorship election…





Source: Leadership Newspaper