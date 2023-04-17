Anetor Wins Forty Under 40 Africa Award In South Africa





Kenneth Anetor, president of A New Thing International Foundation has won the Forty Under 40 Africa award in South Africa in recognition of his role in the campaign against drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

He was also appointed the Narcotic Drugs Ambassador by the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs contained in an endorsement letter by the chairman of the committee, Hon Francis Otta Agbo.

Forty Under 40 Africa awards which is a continental recognition; identifies, honors and celebrates a cross-section of Africa’s most vibrant and influential minds with accomplishments in a vast range of industries.

The award also celebrates young and committed individuals who have scaled professional ranks in business growth, professional excellence, innovation, top-notch leadership and community service.

In the contest, 126 nominees were handpicked from 24 African countries where Amb. Kenneth emerged winner after the jury had reviewed his extensive work done in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper