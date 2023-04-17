APC’s Lamido Wins Sokoto East Senatorial Poll





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ibrahim Lamido of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Sokoto East Senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammad Bayawa, declared the result in Sokoto on Sunday.

Bayawa said that Lamido scored 112,764 votes to defeat Gwanda Shuaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 107,834 votes.

He said that Abdullahi Dahiru of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 410 votes to place as distant third.

Meanwhile, the APC has also won eight out of the 10 House of Representatives seats after Saturday’s supplementary elections

In Gudu/Tangaza Federal Constituency Prof Muazu Shamaki, the returning officer declared Alhaji Sani Yakubu of the APC as the winner with 23,473 votes.

In Dange-Shuni/Tureta/Bodinga Federal Constituency Prof. Chika Muhammad, the INEC Returning Officer, declared Shehu Nasiru of the APC as the winner with 40,994 votes.

In Wurno/Rabah Federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper