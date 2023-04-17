Economists Demystify Misconceptions On SSB Tax In Nigeria





In recent time, key players in the Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) industry have argued that imposing excise tax on carbonated drinks and sugar sweetened non-alcoholic beverages would fuel unemployment in the industry.

They added that the tax on SSB is unacceptable to the people, it is regressive, unfair on the poor and it would have negative economic impact on employment. They also argued that SSB tax is not effective in reducing consumption neither is it effective in reducing prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

But economists begged to differ, even as they claimed that the excessive consumption of SSBs can increase the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), among others. It is time to prioritize the health of Nigerians over money, they posited.

Demystifying these myths and arguments, research associate, Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA), Austine Iraoya, told me that, the economic rationale for SSB tax was as a result of market failure and lack of full…





Source: Leadership Newspaper