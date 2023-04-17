Imo: PDP’s Osakwe Wins Isu State Constituency Poll





Hon. Modestus Osakwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of Isu State constituency rerun election held on Saturday in Imo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Public Relations Officer for Imo State, Dr Chinenye, confirmed this to LEADERSHIP on Sunday.

Already, the state chapter of the PDP has described the victory as the triumph of popular will, saying “the future is now very bright in Isu with a focused, humane, intelligent, passionate and God-fearing representative like Hon. Osakwe.”

However, the party alleged that seven of its members were attacked and brutally injured while some were hospitalized during the Isu State constituency supplementary election.

“The Isu experience has made it imperative for Imo people to unite and uproot this cancerous APC from our State,” the PDP Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, said.

Further, Opurozor said the party assured Imo people that “all the mandates which the wobbling APC stole…





Source: Leadership Newspaper