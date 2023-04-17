JAMB Extends 2023 Direct Entry Registration





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the registration deadline for the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE).

In a statement shortly after its management meeting on Monday, the Board said the DE registration exercise, which commenced on Monday, March 20, 2023, and initially billed to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023, has been extended by one week starting from Friday, April 21, 2023.

This extension, according to JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, was partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates, another opportunity to do so, as well as accommodate others, who wish to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time.

“It should be noted that in its bid to ensure that the Cambridge A/L Certificate is onboarded in the verification process, the British Council is partnering with the Board and, as such, would…





Source: Leadership Newspaper