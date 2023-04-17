Jigawa APC Retains Gumel Reps’ Seat





All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Gumel-Gagarawa-Suletankar-Maigata federal constituency in Jigawa State, Hon Nazifi Sani has won the rerun election conducted in the area on Saturday.

Sani who is the serving member of the House of Representatives was declared winner by the INEC chief returning officer Prof. Ahmed Baita,

Baita said Nazifi polled 49,89 votes to defeat his main rival, Ahmed Habu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,537 votes.

“Sani Nazifi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Baita said.





Source: Leadership Newspaper