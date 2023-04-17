Police Reactivate Digitalised Central Motor Registry Service





The Nigeria Police Force has reactivated the digitalised Central Motor Registry (CMR) unit.

Recall that the 1st Phase (Stolen Vehicle Report Portal), a module in the digitalized Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS), was flagged-off by the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, on December 7, 2022.

The CMRIS is the mandatory registration of vehicle information by the Central Motor Registry and since inception about seven decades ago, it has been done manually and, therefore, faced with some challenges.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “the digitalized CMRIS will effectively serve the purpose of obtaining additional information from members of the public about stolen vehicles and populating the stolen vehicle database so as to ensure that vehicles to be registered by the CMR are not stolen and to aid investigation of stolen vehicles and vehicle-associated incidents.

“Similarly, owners of motor vehicles operating on Nigeria roads and members of the public are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper