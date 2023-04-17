Ugochinyere Hails INEC, Imo REC For Declaring Rightful Winner In Isu Constituency Poll





The House of Representatives member-elect from Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has commended the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Imo State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Mr. Ken Ukeagu, and the Director (Legal) for declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Osakwe Modestus, as the rightful winner of the long-awaited Isu State Constituency election in Imo State.

Ugochinyere, in a statement on Sunday, said he hoped that the INEC Adhoc staff and officials who wrote the initial false result that was above accreditation should be arrested and listed among those to be prosecuted.

“We call on INEC to immediately resolve the pending announcement of Ideato South won by Accord, review of Ahiazu won by Rex Okoro when you remove the over voting uploaded in the 18th March election,” he said.

Ugochinyere also called on INEC to immediately stop the ongoing charade in Mbaitolu Ikeduru Federal Constituency…





Source: Leadership Newspaper