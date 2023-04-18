Aviation Workers’ Strike Stalls INEC’s Decision On Adamawa Gov’ship Poll  





The current warning strike by Aviation workers in the country has stalled the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the inconclusive Adamawa State governorship election.

Recall that INEC suspended further collation of Adamawa governorship election results on Sunday after the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, illegally announced the purported winner of the election prior to the completion of the exercise after the Saturday’s supplementary elections in some polling units of the State.

Consequently, the Commission summoned the REC and the Returning Officer to its national headquarters in Abuja for a review of the exercise at a scheduled meeting on Monday.

But, critical officials particularly National Commissioners expected at the meeting to review the Adamawa governorship election exercise couldn’t make it to Abuja because of the disruption of Aviation services occasioned by the workers’ strike action which begun on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper