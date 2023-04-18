Enugu Guber Result:  CAN Dissociates Self From Attack On Mbah  





Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Enugu State has distanced itself from the alleged rejection of results of the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Enugu State by a group of faceless bishops in Umuahia, Abia State.

The association said the purported bishops did not represent the Christian community and condemned the brazen attacks on the Enugu governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, by the group as sponsored by desperate politicians.

Addressing Christians, the state chairman of CAN, Rev Emmanuel Edeh, said the news about some faceless bishops under the aegis of the so-called “Network of Evangelical Bishops of Nigeria (NEBN)” who had allegedly converged at the capital of Abia State to accept the results of Abia State gubernatorial election while rejecting that of Enugu State came to them as a rude shock.

The group said the process and election that produced Mbah as the state governor-elect were credible and transparent to the whole world even as it was on ground in the state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper