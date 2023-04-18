Man Arraigned For Romance Scam, Non-declaration Of $28,000 Assets





The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned one Joseph Victor Ndubuka before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on a two count charge bordering on romance scam and non-disclosure of assets.

The defendant allegedly used the false identity of Caucasian gay to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

One of the counts reads, “that you, Victor Joseph Ndubuka “m” sometime in March 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowingly failed to make full disclosure of your assets by deliberately refusing to declare your cryptocurrency and Non Fungible Token (NTF) all worth about Twenty Eight Thousand Dollars in the Disclosure of Assets and Liabilities Form and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(3) (a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section (27) (3) of the same Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper