Nigerians In Diaspora Promise Technical Support For Tinubu, Shettima





Nigerians in Diaspora under the auspices of Advocates for Good Governance have assured of technical support for the incoming administration to be led by the President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Vice President Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The group stated this when its General Coordinator, Chief Charles Obinna paid a courtesy visit to All Progressive Congress Professionals Council, National Director General, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, noting that the incoming president and his vice will not disappoint Nigerians as they adequately understand the needs of the nation and are ready to confront them for the benefit of all.

They congratulated the incoming president of the country, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima for their victory at the poll, saying they are the best choice for the country at the moment.

The group said the Feb. 25 presidential poll in Nigeria produced a winner that is so accepted across the country and who is prepared to confront the country’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper