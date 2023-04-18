Osinbajo Condemns Voter Suppression In 2023 General Elections 





In the contest for power, leadership elites must not toy with prejudices that alienate or divide any section of the country, rather they should conduct themselves with a high sense of responsibility in order to build a new Nigeria where there is justice, equity and shared prosperity.

Besides, deliberate efforts have to be taken to deal with ethnic profiling and prejudices before they influence political contests.

These were some of the highlights of the speech delivered on Monday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at the maiden Policy Making and Good Governance Lecture Series of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

According to a statement by the VP’s media aide, Laolu Akande, he quoted Osinbajo as saying: “the leadership elites have a duty to conduct themselves with a high sense of responsibility even as they prosecute their contest for power.”

Explaining further, he noted that, “historically conscious and patriotic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper