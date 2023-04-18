Women Coalition Threatens To Stop Inauguration Of 10th N’Assembly





A Coalition For Women Participation In Governance and Leadership (CFWPGL) has threatened to take legal action to stop the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The coalition, which is made up of over 2,000 women groups, threatened to halt the coming into existence of the 10th NASS if women are not considered for presiding officers in the Federal House of Representatives and all State Assemblies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary of the coalition, Atinuke Olaolu, in Abuja, the coalition disclosed that it had no option but to seek redress in a competent court of jurisdiction and obtain an injunction that would stop the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in the interest of equity and justice.

Lamenting the low representation of women in the incoming 10th National Assembly, the group said the number of women that emerged in the federal parliament in the is abysmal and it has negated women’s 35% affirmative action in governance.

The group, which also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper