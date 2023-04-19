Dead Stowaway Found On KLM Flight From Lagos





A stowaway believed to be a Nigerian was on Monday found dead in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 plane.

The dutch aircraft, registered PH-BQM, flew from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, according to Belgium’s Aviation24

Confirming the incident, the Royal Dutch Marechaussee noted that stowaways survive sometimes but do not in most cases.

The Royal Marechaussee is the national force of the Netherlands, performing military and civilian police duties.

“This morning a deceased stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM).

“The aircraft originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It’s currently unknown how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft; an investigation has been launched.

“The extra passenger is believed to have died from hypothermia. Occasionally, stowaways are discovered in wheel wells of aircraft.

“Sometimes they survive, but most of the time it goes wrong given the sharp drop in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper