Wema Bank Reports ₦131.1bn Earnings, Up 42.3% YoY





Wema Bank PLC has announced its audited rreports for 4th quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The bank recorded gross earnings of ₦131.08bn, a year on year increase of 42% (FY 2021: ₦92.14bn). Interest Income up 44.7% y/y to ₦106.07bn (FY 2021: ₦73.30bn). Non-Interest Income up 32.8% y/y to ₦25.01bn (FY 2021: ₦18.83bn). Profit before Tax (PBT) was ₦14.74bn, a y/y increase of 19.1% over the ₦12.38bn reported in FY 2021. Profit after Tax (PAT) also increased y/y by 25.5% to ₦11.21bn (₦8.93bn in FY 2021).

The bank grew its deposit year to date by 26% as at FY 2022 to ₦1,165.93bn from ₦927.47bn reported in FY 2021. Loans and Advances rose by 24% to ₦521.43bn in FY 2022 from ₦418.86bn in FY 2021.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni said, “Our 2022 results show the result of the careful execution of our medium-term strategy as we have deliberately focused on deepening our offerings to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper