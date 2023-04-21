Abia Midwifery School Gets Approval To Admit 2 Streams Of Students





The Nigeria’s Nursing and Midwifery Council has granted the request by the management of Okezie School of Midwifery, Akhaba General Hospital, Abiriba in Ohafia local government area of Abia State to admit two streams of students.

The approval came on the heels of the request submitted by the management of the school on November 30, 2022 to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, seeking their approval to admit two streams of students in the school.

The council, in a letter dated April 12,2023, which was signed by Ndagi Alhassan, director (Nursing) and head of the Department (HOD) Standard and Accreditation Department for the secretary-general/registrar of the council, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, directed that the approval for the intake of the two streams of nursing and midwifery students was with immediate effect.

Abubakar charged the management of the midwifery school to reciprocate the council’s gesture by continuing to promote and maintain standard in nursing and midwifery education in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper