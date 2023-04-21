Arewa Youths Want Faleke Appointed As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff





A non-political group, Arewa Social Youth Forum, has urged the president-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to appoint Hon. James Faleke as his Chief of Staff when he assumes office.

The group in a statement released Thursday in Sokoto, said their recommendation followed several scientific evaluations of the names being mentioned in the media as contenders for the office of Chief of Staff to the President in the next dispensation.

The statement signed by Umaru Yahaya said the ambidextrous nature of Hon. Faleke when he served as the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council puts him ahead of others, especially when the issue of balancing of offices is considered.

“Following series of media reports regarding who the President-Elect picks as his Chief Of Staff, it is imperative that some criterias and scientific evaluations are needed to arrive at conclusion, regarding the right man for that sensitive office.

“After series scientific evaluations, alongside Nigeria’s principle…





Source: Leadership Newspaper