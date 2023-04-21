Buhari Approves Suspension Of Adamawa REC Yunusa-Ari





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the director media in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Willy Bassey .

The President has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found…





Source: Leadership Newspaper