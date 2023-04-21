Kogi APC Primary And Ododo’s Emergence





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries to elect the candidate to fly the party flag at the November gubernatorial elections has come and gone; after several dialoguing by the aspirants, the delegates unanimously elected Hon. Ahmed Usman Ododo as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming elections.

Kogi state being the political fortress of APC is set to produce Alhaji Dodo as successor to the outgoing incumbent governor of Alhaji Yahaya Bello in January 2024 when the tenure of the latter would have elapsed.

The notable APC aspirants for the Lugard House were Chief Edward Onoja the incumbent deputy governor, Senator Yakubu Oseni, Senator Smart Adeyemi, Pharmacist Mohammed Jamiu Asuku, and Mohammed Ozigi Salami among others.

Alhaji Usman Ododo polled 78,704 votes to defeat his closest rival Mohammed Ozigi Salami who scored 1,506 votes, for a resounding victory in the APC party primaries held across the wards in the state.

Honourable Usman Ododo is a graduate of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper