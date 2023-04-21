Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Jailed Over Assault





A senior lecturer with the Federal University of Lafia, Dr Fred Ayokahi, who assaulted a 20 year-old student, Blessing Mathias, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Dr. Ayokahi was convicted by the Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Obi, Obi local government area of the state.

He has been standing trail for criminal conspiracy, house breaking, abduction, voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation and assault.

Recall that a video had surfaced on social media showing Ayokhai ripping off the singlet of Mathias with scissors in October 2022.

Mathias was also flogged and dropped off naked in the bush.

The police subsequently arrested Ayokhai and Emmanuella, his daughter, who allegedly orchestrated the attack on Mathias for snatching her lover.

The suspect was first arraigned in court, alongside three others before the State Chief Jude, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, where the case was assigned to Justice Solomon W. Ayenajeh of the High Court Obi.

Source: Leadership Newspaper