FCT Minister Regrets Inability To Convince Aduda To Join APC





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello has expressed regret over his failure to convince the Senate minority leader, Philip Aduda, to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello who made this known while speaking during the Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday in Abuja, said he had made frantic efforts to bring Senator Aduda to the ruling APC all to no avail before the tsunami of Labour Party (LP) swept him away in the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Aduda, who represents the FCT in the upper legislative chamber and is a member of the PDP, lost his bid to return to the Senate to Labour Party’s candidate, Ireti Kingibe.

The minister said since the Senate Minority leader had lost his seat to the Labour Party, he should consider crossing over to the APC.

He described Aduda as a bridge builder despite being in the opposition party and jokingly suggested…





Source: Leadership Newspaper