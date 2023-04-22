Iwuanyanwu Leadership, A New Beginning For Ndigbo – Ohanaeze





Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has welcomed the choice of elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the new president-general.

The group said Iwuanyanwu’s leadership would be a new beginning for Ndigbo.

The national publicity secretary of, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement issued yesterday, said various reactions from the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze and from all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide indicated wild jubilations with the news that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who is also the chairman, Ohanaeze’s Council of Elders, had been selected as a replacement to Ambassador George Obiozor who died in 2022.

“In line with a doctrine of necessity, the NEC had at the demise of Professor George Obiozor directed the people of Imo State to find a credible replacement to Obiozor for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,” he said.

He described Iwuanyanwu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper