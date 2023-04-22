Making Profit From Wholesale Fabric Business





Fabric business is a very good and lucrative business, the CEO, Faite Marque Ventures, Abimbola Adepoju-Bonire told LEADERSHIP WEEKEND.

Report from Statista revealed that, revenue in the fashion/fabric business segment is projected to reach $1.70 billion in 2023, adding that, revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 10.72 per cent resulting in a projected market volume of $2.56 billion by 2027.

Adepoju-Bonire averred that Nigerians buy clothes, adding that, “they always want to look good at all time. Just the way, people cannot do without food, most Nigerians cannot do without clothes as it is one of the basic necessities of life.

“Despite the hash economic, Nigerians must buy clothes, if they are not doing naming ceremony, they are doing graduation ceremony; if they are not doing graduation, they will be doing wedding and sewing aseobi; if they are not doing wedding, they are doing burial, if they are not doing burial, they are doing photo shoot…





Source: Leadership Newspaper