Nigerian Idol Season 8 Begins On Sunday





The eighth season of Nigeria’s most prestigious reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organizers of the reality show, had earlier unveiled the new season on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at a media event in Lagos. The show, which will air in phases until the live shows begin on May 28, will premiere this Sunday with clips from the auditions. Nigerian Idol auditions are known to be a lot of things in one. Fans can expect to be impressed by the auditioners’ talents, enjoy great music, and have hearty laughs.

After a fantastic seventh season last year that saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, the judges are back to select another incredible lineup of singers for the live show. Superstar singer/songwriter Simi and multiple-award-winning entertainer D’banj are back for a second time, while Obi Asika and IK Osakioduwa are returning for the third season.

This year’s competition promises…





Source: Leadership Newspaper