NPFL: IMC Reschedules Akwa United, Kwara United Clash





The Interim Management Committee IMC has rescheduled NPFL Matchday 15 tie involving Akwa United and Kwara United.

The match which was earlier scheduled to take place on Sunday April 23 has now been shifted to Monday April 24 at the Nest of Champions at four O’clock in the afternoon.

In a letter signed by the league’s Head of Competition Dr Johnson Obaseki on behalf of the league’s Head of Operations Davidson Owumi, the change in date became necessary due to the CAF Confederation Cup Quarter Final match between Rivers United and Young Africans slated for Sunday 23 April at the same venue.

The league organisers appeal to relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate logistics are provided for the successful hosting of the match.

The League organisers however regret any inconvenience the shift in date may have caused the fans of the clubs.





Source: Leadership Newspaper