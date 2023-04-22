Ohakim Denies He Delivered Uzodimma’s $1m Largess At Imo LP Guber Primary





A former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has denied claims of being a conduit to disburse $1million to Chief Athan Achonu, the state gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party.

An audio had surfaced last week via social media platforms wherein Ohakim was alleged to have been the conduit used by current Governor Hope Uzodimma to disburse $1million to Achonu to enable him clinch the Labour Party ticket.

Ohakim described the allegation as false and criminally defamatory.

Further, the former governor said, “My attention has been drawn to a viral audio claiming that HE. Gov Hope Uzodimma used me as a conduit to disburse $1m to Sen Athan Achonu, the LP guber nominee. This audio is false and criminally defamatory and I’m taking prompt steps to bring the known creator to book.”

Achonu had last weekend emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, which is being contested by another aspirant, Gen. Jack Ogunewe (Rtd), who alleged irregularities.

While Achonu polled 134…





Source: Leadership Newspaper