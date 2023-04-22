Thieves Kill Okada Rider, Steal Motorcycle In Bauchi





Police Operatives have arrested two youths for allegedly killing one Muhammad Tukur, an okada rider and running off with his motorcycle in Bauchi.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Hashimu Adamu, and Anas Muhammad, 23 of Kangere ward in Bauchi Local Government Area.

The suspects lured their victim to Badaqosh where they stabbed his abdomen with a sharp knife, then slaughtered him and abandoned the dead body therein.

According to press statement issued on Friday by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said on April 5, 2023, one Ibrahim Umar of Kangere ward, Bauchi local government reported to police that his younger brother, Muhammad Tukur of the same address an Okada rider was missing.

“On receiving the report, particulars of the missing person were obtained and disseminated to the various areas within Bauchi and beyond.”

He further said, subsequently, on 09/04/2023 information was received from Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters that a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper