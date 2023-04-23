10th Assembly And The Delusive Minority Parties’ Alliance





In a sober reflection, I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of late Isma’ila Yushua Maihanchi, member-elect from Jalingo/Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State who gave up the ghost yesterday. Maihanchi would have been another young and vibrant lawmaker with huge expectations in his legislative career.

May his immediate constituency, Taraba State PDP, the entire PDP family and Nigerians in general be consoled in this moment of grief.

Just as I was trying to conclude my thoughts on the above topic which touches on the numerical strength and threats of minority political parties that won election into the 10th House of Representatives, news filtered in that that the ranks of the opposition lawmakers has been depleted by natural circumstance. This reduces the number from the 182 that the ‘greater majority’ claims to have recorded following last Saturdays complementary election to 181, the minimum number required to produce a speaker or deputy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper