168 Persons Displaced In Ibadan Building Collapse – NEMA





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Zone, has declared that over 168 persons have been displaced in the two-storey building collapse in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Saturday.

NEMA, however, said that no casualty was recorded in the building collapse that occured at Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan.

South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Saheed Akiode, disclosed this while giving update on the incident to journalists.

Mr Akiode said the incident affected a total of 28 flats and over 168 persons were displaced as a result.

“The NEMA South-West Zonal Office received a distress alert at about 6.00pm on Saturday 22nd April, 2023 of a collapsed building at Nigeria Police Barrack block 11, Sango, Ibadan.

“The Zonal Coordinator swiftly activated the Federal and State Fire Services and other response agencies to the scene of incident.

“The ZC coordinated the rescue operations and the evacuation of the building as well as the surrounding buildings.

“No casualty…





Source: Leadership Newspaper