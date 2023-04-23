Adamawa Poll: INEC Writes Police To Investigate Suspended REC 





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has received a letter fom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to investigate Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for his role during the Adamawa State supplementary elections.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement last night, said the Police authority “is in receipt of a letter dated 18th April 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions. ”

He also confirmed that the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper