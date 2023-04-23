Again, 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos





A three-storey building under construction has collapsed on Sunday in Apapa, Lagos State, due to thunder strike orchestrated by heavy rainfall.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) immediately sealed off the five-storey building.

The collapsed building which was on 45, Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa area of the state happened few days after a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island area of the state.

However, a volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He, however, advised that the state government should beam a search ight…





Source: Leadership Newspaper