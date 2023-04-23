Artefacts: Benin Monarch Notifies Netherlands Of Nigeria’s Gazette On Custody





In a bid to ensure that the looted Benin artefacts were returned to their rightful place, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has notified the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Pomp, on the significance of Nigeria’s presidential declaration in the recognition of ownership and an order vesting custody and management of repatriated Benin artefacts in him.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria had in a Notice No. 25 in the official Gazette No. 57, Volume 110 at pages A245-247, dated March 23, 2023 laid to rest the simmering tussle between the Benin Monarch and the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, over who to be the custodian of the repatriated artefacts.

Reacting to comments by the Ambassador of Netherlands on the future of repatriated Benin Bronzes, Oba Ewuare II said the future of the Benin Bronzes and artefacts were in the official gazette.

The Oba noted that, “they spelt out clearly the ownership, custody, and management, which is vested in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper