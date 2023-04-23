Just In: Kidnap Suspect Shot Dead By Police, 2 Others Arrested In Ebonyi 





The Ebonyi Police Command yesterday said that a suspected kidnapper has been shot dead by men of the Command while two other suspects were also arrested by the police along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya that following an exchange of gun battle with the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division, the suspects abandoned the victim.

“Today being 23/04/2023, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Faleye Olaleye received a distress call that a Clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately swang into action by mobilizing the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked out Areas.

“The Department of State service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim. The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu…





