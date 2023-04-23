Tailor Kills Ex-lover In Kaduna





A tailor identified as Kenneth macheted his ex-lover, Ebenezer Agada to death, for allegedly ditching him.

Investigation revealed that Kenneth arrived Kaduna from Makurdi and later checked in into one of the hotels at Waff road, just a stone throw from where his estranged lover, Ebenezer works.

It was gathered that after several calls to the lady, without a response, Kenneth hatched a plan on how to take the pond of flesh from her for not picking his calls.

However, Kenneth, who was remanded in custody on 20 April, 2023 by Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court disclosed that when he could not get across to Ebenezer he went to Kaduna central market where he purchased a machete for N2000 and got it sharpened and returned back to his base waiting for the right time to strike.

The suspect said he is a tailor by profession and he had invested so much money and time on the dead estranged lover, whom he claimed have been in a relationship with him for 6 years.

According to the Suspect,

he decided…





Source: Leadership Newspaper