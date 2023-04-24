Air Peace Pledges To Evacuate 4,000 Trapped Nigerians From Sudan





Air Peace Airline has expressed willingness to evacuate 4,000 trapped Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan away from the country.

The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who said the Nigerian students and others urgently needed help, disclosed that if the stranded Nigerians could be moved to a neigbouring country, the airline would fly there and evacuate them since Sudan’s airspace is closed from civil aviation flights.

Onyema said he was compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that it would be his own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country were safe.

According to him, everything must not be left for government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

His words, “Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper