AKK Gas Pipeline Project Now Fully Funded By NNPCL — Kyari





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has given assurance that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project has not been stalled due to lack of funding.

Group chief executive officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, who gave this assurance, said the oil firm has so far expended $1.3 billion on the project completely from the company’s cash flow.

Speaking during a site inspection of the AKK gas pipeline project in Ahoko Gbagyi, Kogi State on Monday, Kyari said: “We are continuing to fund it, despite the fact that we do not have third party financiers on this project, we have so far spent over $1.3 billion on it from our cash flow.

“We are a very different company today. We are a commercial company now.

“This company can fund this project. So we do not need any support on this project. We will deliver this project as we promised.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper