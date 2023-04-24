Amid Low Patronage: Mass Metering Programme In Limbo As Manufacturers Divest  





Most licence holders in Nigeria’s local meter manufacturing sector are divesting into other lines of business following low patronage from both government and the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

This development is threatening the National Mass Metering Programme (NMP) of the federal government.

LEADERSHIP reports that due to the lack of patronage, the two existing meter manufacturers have veered into new business models to keep their factory running.

While Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd (MEMMCOL), Nigeria’s only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has ventured into meter manufacturing school through which it has raised grant from the Government of Germany, MOJEC International, through its subsidiary, Virtuitis Solaris, has entered into partnership with LandWey Investment Limited, a Nigerian real estate to develop the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm, a 50 MW solar photovoltaic power plant with the potential to scale to 100 MW,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper