Benue Youths Bury Two Persons Alive Over Alleged Witchcraft





Angry youths from Konshisha local Government area of Benue State have buried two persons alive for allegedly being behind the thunder strike that had affected one Henry Ihwakaa, wife and their two weeks old child.

Ihwakaa who is said to be the father of Henry, the victims, was accused by the youths of witching people in the area with thunder storm any time it rains.

LEADERSHIP gathered that on that fateful day, the youths mobilized and attack Mr Ihwakaa and his alleged collaborator and later dug a shallow grave and buried them alive.

An eye witness and elder in the community, Engr Baba Agan, said following the development, the matter was reported to the police in Konshisha local government where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), mobilized his men to the scene

of the incident.

It was learnt that when the police team arrived, the two had already died in the grave and their bodies were exhumed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State command, Cathrine…





Source: Leadership Newspaper