Enugu Gov-elect Mbah Announces Transition C’ttee





Ahead of the May 29, 2023 handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, has announced Ike Chioke, Dr. Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia, Prof Chinedu Nebo and 54 others as members of his Transition Committee.

Also included in the committee are internationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists. The Governor-elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s “implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumes office in May.

The transition Committee members, as contained in a statement issued on Monday by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, will streamline the State development plan in line with Mbah’s “Social Charter” with Ndi Enugu. The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper