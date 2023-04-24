Gov. Ishaku Condoles With Family Of Late HOR-Elect





The House of Representative member-elect for Jalingo, Yoro, Zing federal constituency Hon Ismaila Maihanci was on Sunday buried at Jeka De Feri Cemetery in Jalingo, Taraba state capital amidst tears.

LEADERSHIP reported that Maihanci died in the early hours of Saturday in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

Speaking at Maihanci’s family house, Governor Ishaku of Taraba state described the death of the deceased as shocking, not only to the family members but to the entire people of the State.

The governor said death is inevitable, he described the deceased as a strong pillar of PDP and his administration.

“I took Meihanci as my Son and he called me his Father, Me and him are like Father and Son”, he said.

Ishaku called on the people of the State, especially the bereaved family to take solace in God while he prayed to God to them the fortitude to bear the lost of Maihanci.

Our correspondent reports that the deceased left behind his wife Fatiha Sangari and and a…







Source: Leadership Newspaper